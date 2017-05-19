Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' family gather for last-minute wedding rehearsal Carole, Michael and James Middleton were spotted attending the rehearsal on Friday

Pippa Middleton's family gathered for a wedding rehearsal at St Mark's Church in Englefield on Friday. The group braved the rain to make last minute preparations for the ceremony, which is due to take place at the small Grade I-listed country church on Saturday. There was a full-scale lockdown of the venue with access prohibited while security teams patrolled the area on Friday morning, before the bride-to-be and her fiancé James Matthews were joined by members of their families for a rehearsal.

Pippa's parents Carole and Michael Middleton were pictured arriving with her younger brother James, with the group sheltering under umbrellas as they made their way to the church. James' family including his younger brother and best man, Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews also joined the rehearsal, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's nanny Maria Borrallo.

Pippa and James' family attended a wedding rehearsal

The final preparations are being made at both the church and the Middleton family home in nearby Bucklebury, where an estimated 350 guests – including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – will gather for the wedding reception. On Thursday furniture and catering equipment was seen being delivered to the church, while notices have been put up by West Berkshire Council to notify the public that the road leading up to the church will be closed to cars ahead of the service.

It is forecast to rain heavily on the couple's wedding day, but thankfully for Pippa, the former party planner has thought through all scenarios. The bride and her groom, and their family and friends, will be safely sheltered from the wind and rain in a large glass marquee that has been installed in the back garden of the Middletons' family home, the wedding venue.

James' brother Spencer Matthews was spotted at the church

The bespoke conservatory-style structure is believed to have been shipped over from £100,000 and is estimated to have cost around £100,000. The process has been overseen by Peppers Marquees, which holds the only royal warrant for supplying marquees to the Prince of Wales.