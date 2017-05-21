Pippa Middleton's church wedding: Kate's reading, the modern vows and Princess Charlotte's teary moment The Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Charlotte had to be comforted by her nanny

Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte had a bit of a teary moment at the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton on Saturday, HELLO! has confirmed. The adorable two-year-old, who was one of the bridesmaids at the church ceremony, was "perfectly behaved inside" but "began to cry at one point and [the kids' nanny] comforted her," E! News reports. Charlotte played a starring role at her aunt's wedding, as did her big brother George, three, who acted as a pageboy.

Their mum Kate, who was left in charge of the eight-strong young bridal party had a big part to play in the service, looking after the four bridesmaids and four pageboys and making sure they were all in line before entering the church. But she had another important role to play in the ceremony too - reading a prayer.

CLICK PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

MORE: Pippa's wedding reception: all the details

HELLO! has learned that Kate joined brother James Middleton and the groom's brother Spencer Matthews in giving readings at the church. Pippa, 33, and James, 41, were said to be a little "nervous" during the ceremony, but smiled at each other the entire time. "They were positively beaming," a source told E! News. "They kissed of course after exchanging vows. Their parents looked proud and there was an immense sense of joy in the air. They read their vows with absolute sincerity and, as expected, Pippa read more modern vows, not promising to 'obey' her husband. That's quite normal these days."

Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones officiated the church ceremony. The choir of Winchester Cathedral lead Christian hymns during the service, which reportedly included Be Thou My Vision, Tell Out, My Soul, The Greatness of Thy Lord, I Vow Thee to My Country and Glorious Things of Thee Are Spoken.

Following the 40-minute ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, Pippa and James were then joined by their nearest and dearest for a champagne reception at Englefield House, where Pippa's dad Michael Middleton and James' father David Matthews gave short speeches. Guests were also treated to sweet and savoury canapés made by Fiona Cairns, the pastry chef behind Prince William and Kate's wedding cake.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.