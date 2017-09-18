Newly-engaged Millie Mackintosh is in 'no rush' to marry Hugo Taylor The MIC stars got engaged this summer

She got engaged to her boyfriend Hugo Taylor this summer, but it seems Millie Mackintosh is not letting the stress of their wedding get the better of her. The former Made In Chelsea star, who divorced Professor Green last year, revealed that the couple are in "no rush" to tie the knot. Sharing her delight at the engagement for the first time, the 28-year-old told The Sunday Times Magazine: "I left [Made In Chelsea] four years ago and I don't think I'll go back to TV. I've done that part of my life where I had my relationship in the public eye; now I value my privacy."

My favourite person to watch the sun go down with 🌄 A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

STORY: Millie Mackintosh confirms engagement to Hugo Taylor

She added: "Hugo and I are delighted to be engaged, but there's parts of our relationship that are just for us. We're not thinking about wedding plans yet because we're not in a rush. There's so much else going on." Speculation that Millie and Hugo were engaged first surfaced in July when the fashion designer was spotted wearing a large diamond on her ring finger. The MIC couple rekindled their romance in May 2016, when they travelled together to the Monaco Grand Prix for Hugo's 30th birthday - the same week that her divorce from Professor Green was made official.

Loading the player...

See the idyllic Greek hotel where Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor got engaged

Millie and Hugo, 31, first dated back in 2011 after appearing together on the popular E4 show, Made in Chelsea. They parted ways after Hugo got close with fellow MIC star Rosie Fortescue. In a previous interview, via MailOnline, Millie claimed she would always love Hugo. "I loved him - those feelings don't disappear - but I just always have to remind myself why we're not together," she shared. "I do think that, for the rest of my life, every time I see him, I'll get that feeling in my stomach. I don't think I could ever not get that butterfly feeling."