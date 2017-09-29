Flashback Friday: the story behind George and Amal Clooney's wedding cover HELLO! Fashion Monthly's editor Juliet Herd recalls working on the issue

As George Clooney and his wife Amal celebrate their third wedding anniversary this week, here at HELLO! we are looking back at their spectacular ceremony. The A-lister couple tied the knot in Venice, Italy – the country where they first laid eyes on each other – in 2014, and we were delighted to cover their big day.

"It was exciting watching the world's press descend on Venice, knowing that we had the global exclusive in conjunction with People in the US," recalls HELLO! international managing editor Juliet Herd. "It was a privilege to be entrusted with covering such a special and important occasion and being given access to such personal things as the wedding speeches. I remember being struck by how much love there was for the couple, and, in particular, George's dad Nick talked about how Amal had transformed his son's life - what he wrote was so heartfelt, just like any other parent."

George, 56, spoke to us after the wedding, with the actor proclaiming: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great." The Hollywood star's wedding drew the attention of the world's press and celebrity watchers from across the globe, but it was with HELLO! that George chose to share his and Amal's wedding photos, in conjunction with People.

The Ocean's Eleven star and his barrister bride were the picture of happiness as they posed on the front cover, with Amal stunning in a custom-made, French lace Oscar de la Renta dress. The exquisite gown was embroidered with pearls and diamanté accents and featured a gorgeous lace overlay and off-the-shoulder sleeves. The groom, meanwhile looked dapper in a black tuxedo, which was created by his good friend Giorgio Armani. The finishing touches were cufflinks gifted from Amal, with "George" inscribed in Arabic, and a 18K white gold OMEGA De Ville Trésor watch.

Matt Damon, Bill Murray, U2 singer Bono and George's best friend Rande Gerber and his model wife Cindy Crawford all dewatered on the star-studded guest list. The celebrity wedding, which took place at the luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel, was presented over 40 pages of our issue back in 2014. At the time, the magazine's editor-in-chief Eduardo Sanchez said: "I am both honoured and proud that George Clooney and his new wife Amal have chosen HELLO! to share the photos of their wedding with our readers."

