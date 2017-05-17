Eamonn Holmes believed wife Ruth Langsford was an angel following surgery The This Morning star had a double hip operation in 2016

Eamonn Holmes went under the knife for a gruelling double hip operation at the start of 2016 which left him out of action for ten weeks. Now the This Morning star has revealed that he was on such strong medication when he woke up from the surgery, he thought wife Ruth Langsford was actually an angel. "Ruth's face was the first thing I saw," Eamonn, 57, told Now magazine. "I said if this is heaven, you're the angel that I want." Ruth quickly interjected that Eamonn had been "drugged up to the eyeballs" when he finally came round. The Loose Women star, 57, also confided that she had been "terrified" ahead of Eamonn's surgery. "I knew Eamonn was thinking, 'This could be the last time I see my children,'" she explained. "The night before he went into hospital I cried."

Eamonn has admitted he put off having the surgery for years; he was first told he needed the operation when he was 36, but continued to endure excruciating hip, leg and back pain for more than 20 years, secretly sitting on an inflatable disc when presenting on the TV. He took ten weeks off work following the operation to recover, with Ben Shephard stepping in to fill his spot on the daytime show. During his convalescence, Eamonn shared a photo with fans showing him trying out his crutches. "On my feet… sort of," he wrote alongside the image, which showed him frowning at the camera. "I can only put that expression down to a mixture of drugs, pain and that late Chelsea goal."

