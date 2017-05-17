Brad Pitt focusing on his children following split from Angelina Jolie: 'Kids are everything' The actor says he is putting all of his energy into taking care of his children

After breaking his silence on his split from Angelina Jolie during a candid interview with GQ, Brad Pitt has since further addressed his divorce and explained that for now, he is putting all of his energy into taking care of his children.

"[I’m trying to] keep the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family,” the War Machine star told the Associated Press. Brad shares six children with his estranged wife – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway,” shared the Oscar winner.

Following their split in September 2016, the couple quickly fell into a custody battle. In November, Brad was investigated and cleared by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) for an undisclosed incident and the following month the duo reached a temporary agreement that gave the actress physical custody of the children while Brad was granted therapeutic visits.

Now, the 53-year-old is concentrating on living a happier and healthier life for the sake of his children and has vowed to maintain a better balance between his home life and working in Hollywood. "Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," he told GQ.

The past eight months have been challenging for the actor, but Brad insists his future is bright. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life," said the star.