Amy Schumer splits from boyfriend Ben Hanisch The couple mutually decided to split after 18 months together

Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have decided to end their 18-month romance. A representative for the star confirmed the split to People, saying: "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration, and remain friends." The couple were last photographed together in January, and had been appearing less frequently on each other's social media pages. However, Amy confirmed they were still together in an interview with Howard Stern on 3 May.

Asked if she and Ben were discussing marriage, the Trainwreck star replied: "We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want a family, but right now, we are not in talks." When questioned how they maintained their relationship amid such busy schedules, Amy answered: "It's good to have a lot of space."

Comedian Amy and Ben, a Chicago-based furniture designer, first met on a dating app around November 2015, and went public with their romance in January 2016. Amy last posted a photo with Ben, 30, on 12 March, ahead of the Golden Globes. He did not accompany the star to the premiere of her latest film Snatched earlier this month.

A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren't looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her. A post shared by ben hanisch (@benhanisch) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:02am PST

In her book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy described her first meeting with Ben. "We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right." Ben, meanwhile, posted a sweet tribute to Amy back in November, in celebration of their one year anniversary. Alongside a photo of the couple together, he wrote: "A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren't looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her."