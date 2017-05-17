Ellen DeGeneres forgot Katy Perry was married to Russell Brand – watch the hilarious clip Ellen DeGeneres asked Katy who she was once married to in the awkward clip!

Ellen DeGeneres made her interview with Katy Perry awkward after forgetting that the star was once married to Russell Brand. The chat show host was about to play a game of 'Will you Perry me' with the Firework singer when Katy made a joke about having to get married again, leading Ellen to ask who she had been previously married to.

Ellen laughed, saying: "You're not married," while Katy explained: "I was when I was 25. It's been a long time honey! No wrinkles no lines." When Ellen innocently asked who she had been married to, Katy was awkwardly forced to quietly say, "His name is Russell Brand," before Ellen caught on, saying: "Oh yeah I forgot about Russell!" Katy then made the moment even more uncomfortable by joking that the host had even given her wedding gifts, joking: "Remember you gave me some wedding gifts on this show?! Cool cool cool!" Ellen smiled at her gaffe before saying: "That'll be cut out."

Russell and Katy wed in 2010

Katy married Russell back in October 2010, but their marriage ended just over a year later when, according to Katy, Russell told her he wanted a divorce via text message. The comedian opened up about their relationship while on John Bishop in Conversation back in March. He said: "I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her. When I hear about her or see her, I think 'Ah, there's that person, that person in the world.' Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree. The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions."