Lisa Riley's post-surgery Instagram photo is amazing - take a look

Lisa Riley looks incredible! The Loose Women presenter shared a new post-surgery photo of herself looking slimmer than ever on Instagram this week. Beaming at the camera, the actress, who is currently appearing in the harrowing BBC1 drama Three Girls, radiated happiness in a ‘Ladies First’ motivational sweatshirt and fashionable oversized glasses. Lisa captioned the image: "First day back to work after my surgery....feeling stronger and stronger every single day!!! And BEYOND happy with the results!!!!" The incredible photo, which received over 1,000 likes in under four hours, was a big hit with the TV star’s followers. "Amazing!!! I'm in total awe of you, such an achievement! Well done Hun. Xxx," one wrote, while another admitted: "I honestly didn’t recognise you – you look lovely." A third observed: "You are such a teeny tiny person now - look fab xxx."

A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley) on May 16, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Lisa looked slimmer than ever in the happy Instagram photo

The 40-year-old has been on an incredible personal journey over the last few years, which has seen her lose 11 stone after she completely changed her lifestyle and eating habits. After being left with excess skin as a result, she took the brave decision to go under the knife back in March, and is about to have a second round of cosmetic surgery in three months time, which will take her down to a size 10. However, the TV star has promised herself not to get addicted, telling Best magazine: "You have to be careful, because it’s a bit like Pringles – once you pop, you can’t stop! No, for me, the lid is firmly closed. No Kardashian lips for me – I love my natural pout, thank you!"

Last month, Lisa opened up about her impressive journey as she admitted she's still "taking time" to digest it all. "It's incredible, it really, really is," she said on Loose Women. "I'm 12 and a bit stone now. I'm still getting used to it all myself. I'd never wear anything like this."

Lisa appeared on Loose Women showcasing her stunning new body

Dressed in a vibrant red jumpsuit, the TV star happily added: "Five weeks ago to the day, I was there on the operating table. Still for me every day there's something new. I couldn't go on as I was, everything was moving and jigging around. I'd go to my Zumba class and it'd be so painful."

The former You’ve Been Framed host often discusses her weight loss journey on the days she appears on the popular ITV daytime show, and has previously revealed her new eating regime: "I don't believe in fad diets, even though I have tried them before. I have no food after 6.30pm."

Lisa even silenced her critics on the show by taking a lie detector test live on air in order to prove she had not fibbed about shedding the pounds by following a healthier lifestyle. "When I came on this show and the big weight loss was revealed, 93 per cent of people are supportive," she said while discussing her decision to take the test. "Basically, what's happened is the other few per cent are calling me a liar. One thing I'm not is a liar. What I've done is such a good achievement."

She added: "People who have had gastric bands, brilliant, good on you. I did this my way. All I want to do is help other women and men." Lisa passed the test with flying colours, and shared her relief at being able to put the rumours to rest. "Once and for all I draw a line under this," she said. "I haven't lied and there is the proof."