Glee star Matthew Morrison to become a dad See how he announced the exciting news

Matthew Morrison, who is best known for his role as Mr. Schue in the hit comedy drama Glee, has announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Renee. Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," adding that he was "looking forward to everything" about being a dad. He continued: "The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love most in this world… I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has."

READ: Glee star Harry Shum Jr ties the knot in tropical wedding

The star also shared a sweet montage of himself and his wife together, and captioned the clip: "Our #MorrisonAdventures have been so epic together, but they have only just begun!! We will have a new addition to the family and I'm blown away by the unconditional love that I already possess for this child. I have such a clear vision of the father that I want to be, but the perfection lies in the balance and teamwork that Renee and I have cultivated. Now, we simply wait with open arms."

Matthew and Renee are expecting their first child together

READ: Matthew Morrison shares wedding photo and introduces 'Mrs Renee Marie Morrison'

In a voiceover in the video, he says: "Here I stand at the precipice of a new adventure… I'm ready to look my child in the eyes, the eyes I feel I already know, and say, 'It is so nice to finally meet you.'" Fans were quick to wish the couple congratulations, with one writing: "Teach that baby all the Journey's songs, Mr. Shue! Congrats." Another added: "Awwww, congrats!!! You're going to be a great Dad!"