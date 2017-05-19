Video: The moment teenage Mark Zuckerberg finds out he got into Harvard He dropped out after two years to found Facebook

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has shared a throwback video showing the moment he found out he got into Harvard. The clip, which was filmed by Mark's dad Edward around 15 years ago, shows Mark sat at his computer in his bedroom, opening an emailed letter of acceptance from the Ivy League university. "My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard," Mark captioned the video. "Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree."

Mark enrolled at Harvard in 2002 as a member of the class of 2006. But he dropped out in 2004 to move to Silicon Valley to focus on creating Facebook. He is now the fifth richest person in the world, worth an estimated $56bn (£43bn). The 33-year-old is due to pick up an honourary degree at Harvard next week. Responding to a comment a fan had posted on his video, he added: "Before I went to college, my mum bet me I'd drop out and my younger sister bet me she'd finish college before me. I bet them I'd get a degree. Now I suppose the cycle is complete."

It's an exciting time for Mark, who revealed in March that his wife Priscilla is pregnant with their second child, a younger sibling for their 18-month-old daughter Max. "Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!" Mark told his Facebook followers, adding: "When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other."