Mike Tindall opens up about father's 14-year battle with Parkinson's The former rugby star spoke candidly during an appearance on Good Morning Britain

Mike Tindall has opened up his father Philip's battle with Parkinson’s disease. The 38-year-old husband of Zara Tindall, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday and spoke frankly about his dad's 14-year fight. "It's difficult with him and for everyone," Mike admitted. "It's difficult for everyone who has it to come to terms with losing that strength. He's had to adapt to a lot in the last few years." Asked what his abiding memory is of his father – a rugby player-turned-banker - Mike answered: "It's always being in the garden playing rugby." He added: "He still wants to get out there with Mia [Zara and Mike's daughter]. Unfortunately he can't do it to the same level he wants to, his brain wants to. You can see it's frustrating for him. I would love to see my dad get back what he's losing over time."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Mike Tindall's parents, Philip and Linda, with Zara's mother, Princess Anne

Mike appeared on the show to talk about a charity golf day he is hosting to raise money for the Cure Parkinson's Trust and the Matt Hampson Foundation, which helps young people seriously injured through sport. The former England rugby captain also touched on the pain of wife Zara's miscarriage in December. He said: "I've said this over numerous weeks, we were very lucky to have Mia in terms of what we've been through. The biggest thing you can have is an outpouring of support. Social media was a good thing for once…

Mike is a proud father to three-year-old daughter Mia

STORY: Mike Tindall opens up about wife Zara's miscarriage for the first time

"So many people had been through what we had been through and we'll always say we were very lucky to have Mia. To get home, and you can be in a horrible place that you are and can expect to be, but when you've got a two-year-old who is absolute carnage and wants to be playing and wants to be enjoying herself, I think that pulls you through things." Mike added: "We're alright now. Mia's almost three and a half, she's still good fun and she's still challenging, and we love that side of it. We're enjoying it from that point of view."