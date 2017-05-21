Find out which member of One Direction Liam Payne would choose to babysit baby Bear The new dad revealed which of his old bandmates he would trust the most with baby Bear

Having been part of a close-knit boy band comes in handy for a lot of things, especially when it comes to sourcing a babysitter, and new dad Liam Payne certainly has his fair share of choice. While chatting to Marvin Humes and Kat Shoob on the Vodafone Big Top 40 on Sunday evening, the doting parent revealed which one of the One Direction boys would be his go-to choice when it comes to looking his and Cheryl’s newborn son Bear. Having been asked by Kat which one of the lads he would pick, he replied: “Who would be the best at babysitting? That’s a big question! Erm, well I suppose Louis ‘coz Louis’s got a nipper, ain’t he?” Dad-of-two Marvin was quick to agree with his choice: “That’s very true, very true,” he answered.

Liam revealed that Louis Tomlinson would be his preferred babysitter out of his former bandmates

Liam did however, have his reluctance about leaving his little boy alone with other members of the band. “I couldn’t reply on Harry ‘coz I feel like my child would come out dressed in something that I just wouldn’t understand. “And then with Niall, the kid would be putting golf balls on tees! I mean”!

Marvin, a doting dad of two young daughters, three-year-old Alais-Mai and Valentina, two months, who he shares with his wife Rochelle Humes, had his own thoughts about who he would trust with his young children. “I think I’d leave my child with you the most, out of all you boys,” he told Liam.

Liam and Cheryl welcomed their baby son Bear back in March this year

While on air, Liam was also asked which of the One Direction boys’ solo records he preferred, leading him to answer Zayne’s single Pillowtalk: “Because it’s my style of music.”

The talented 23-year-old released his own debut track, Strick That Down, on Friday morning, and excitedly tweeted: "And so it begins.... # StripThatDown is officially OUT NOW!!" His proud girlfriend Cheryl, 33, was quick to respond with a blue heart-shaped emoji, and she added: ".. and it is just the beginning hope you're all enjoying # StripThatDown So proud of you babe."