Celine Dion gives powerful performance of My Heart Will Go On: watch now

Celine Dion brought the house down at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The 49-year-old star took to the stage to sing her iconic track My Heart Will Go On, in recognition of Titanic's 20th anniversary, and moved the audience to tears with her emotional and powerful performance. Celine, who looked sensational in a sculpted white gown featuring huge statement shoulders, at times struggled with her own emotions, but was note-perfect throughout the entire performance.

Celine Dion gave a powerful performance of My Heart Will Go On at the Billboard Awards 2017

After finishing the song, the star – who lost both her husband and her brother Daniel within just a few days of each other early last year – mouthed thank you to the rapturous crowd, who gave her a long standing ovation following her performance. "It's going to be hard to top that moment," host Ludacris admitted, while co-host Vanessa Hudgens confessed that she was crying.

Celine's performance came just one year after she was honoured at the Billboard Awards with their Icon trophy, presented to her by oldest son Rene-Charles. Speaking after the 2017 ceremony, Celine told Billboard: "To be honest with you, it's an honour. My husband [Rene Angelil] always told me that I wanted to have a career as long as I sing my whole life. Twenty years later, I'm at the Billboard Awards, and I was here last year singing The Show Must Go On, receiving the Icon award – my son gave it to me, and it was pretty emotional. To be here, it's still emotional because I can still feel and see that happened last year."

