Naomi Watts has opened up about her split from former partner Liev Schreiber, saying that she has "good and bad days". The 48-year-old, who was in a relationship with the 49-year-old actor for 11 years, insisted that the pair have remained on great terms for the sake of their children. "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting... I'm doing okay," she told Vogue Australia. "There are good days and there are bad days and Liev and I are on great terms - we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way." The mother-of-two added: "He's fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other. So that's pretty much all I'll say."

Naomi and Liev, who share two sons, nine-year-old Alexander and eight-year-old Samuel, announced their decision to part ways back in September. "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple," they said in a statement. "It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship." They added: "While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."

Though they never married, the former couple had been together since 2005 after meeting at the Met Gala in New York. They had their first child, Alexander, in 2007 before welcoming Samuel a year later. In December, Liev addressed their split during an appearance on CBS This Morning. When asked whether the change in his relationship status is scary, he replied: "Yeah. Of course it is." He added: "But, you know, we're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and, um, we're very close. Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will." While Naomi is still single, it seems Liev has moved on with former model and interior designer Morgan Brown, who is also the ex-girlfriend of Gerard Butler. The two were pictured together walking arm-in-arm earlier this month in Los Angeles.