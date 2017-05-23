Take That postpone concert following Manchester attack Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald announced their decision on Twitter

Take That have decided not to go ahead with their scheduled concert in Liverpool following the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena on Monday night. The trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - had been due to take to the stage on Tuesday as part of their Wonderland tour, but announced on Twitter that they have postponed their show. A message posted on Take That's Twitter page confirmed: "Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Take That have postponed their show in Liverpool in light of the terror attack

STORY: James Corden and David Beckham lead celebrity tributes to Manchester victims

The band – who are due to play Manchester Arena on 26 and 27 May – individually took to Twitter following the news of the attack to offer their condolences to those affected. "Sad, sad news from Manchester," Gary, 46, tweeted. "Praying for all the victims and families involved." Howard, 49, wrote: "Waking up to the realisation that so many innocent people are dead! So sad and heartbroken for all involved. Manchester I love you." Mark, 45, also expressed his shock at the innocent loss of life. "So sad to hear the news from Manchester," he said. "Prayers and thoughts go out to everyone involved… Heartbreaking!! Love to you all M.O X."

Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow expressed their sorrow following the incident

STORY: Susanna Reid in tears at mother's plea to find daughter following terror attack

Gary, Mark and Howard join a host of stars who have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow following the attack. Thousands of children, teenagers and parents attended the Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night at Manchester Arena. Police say that 22 people have been confirmed dead in the suicide bombing, while a further 59 have been injured. Armed police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Chorlton, south Manchester in connection with the bombing.