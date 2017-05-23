Reese Witherspoon visits old dorm room, gives new tenant a surprise! The Legally Blonde actress stopped by her old room to meet the student who lives there now

Reese Witherspoon gave an unsuspecting student quite the surprise after making a visit to her old dorm room! The star, who attended Stanford University, revisited the prestigious school and shared a snap of herself with her old room's new tenant with her 9.9 million Instagram followers. Captioning the sweet snap, she wrote: "Surprise! While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room.... and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn! She was so nice; she even welcomed me in! #LoveSurprises #Stanford #FearTheTree."

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with many making jokes about Reese's famous role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. One wrote: "Who wouldn't invite Elle Woods into their dorm, college goals," while another added: "Imagine being at uni and Reese just popping in."

Reese posed for a snap with Caitlyn

Reese visited Stanford for a talk, and shared a snap taken from the discussion, writing: "Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday. It was an honour to share my experiences and chat with all of you bright minds. Keep studying hard and dreaming big!" Stanford's business Instagram account also shared a photo of Reese at the event, writing: "During her View From The Top talk yesterday, @ReeseWitherspoon advised us to seek out new challenges — especially those that terrify us. “You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it.” #GSBvftt #StanfordGSBLife."

Cherries, beignets and #BigLittleLies talk on @TheEllenShow (🍒 👗 courtesy of @DraperJames.) Tune in today folks! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 17, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

The mum-of-three recently starred in HBO show Big Little Lies, a murder mystery which follows a group of parents with children in the same class at school. Opening up about the possibility of a second series on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: "We hope so. I mean, I feel like it's - Nicole and I produced as well, so we've been talking to the writer, Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about just new ideas of what these characters could do. But it seems like people just love the characters, so hopefully we can go on."