Zoe Hardman shares her Ibiza wedding plans and her daughters' sweet role on the big day Watch presenter Zoe chat wedding plans on her exclusive Pronovias dress shoot

As TV and Heart radio presenter Zoe Hardman models her favourite Pronovias wedding dresses for HELLO! Magazine, she can't help but gush about her upcoming summer wedding to rugby star Paul Doran Jones. The couple, who are getting married in Ibiza, naturally have big plans for their eight-month-old daughter Luna, and Paul's daughter Isla, four, from a previous relationship.

"The girls are our world," she says. "They're both flower girls, which is going to be gorgeous. Luna will be 10 months old, so there's a chance she'll be bum-shuffling, if not walking, and Isla will be trying to scatter petals about. It's going to be so cute; I can't wait to see them in their dresses."

Watch our interview with Zoe Hardman backstage of her exclusive Pronovias photoshoot

As for her own wedding dress, Zoe has chosen a custom gown by Spanish bridal-wear brand Pronovias, who dressed Pippa Middleton for her wedding reception, for her big day – which includes a guest list that may include Paul's fellow rugby star Mike Tindall and royal equestrian wife Zara – and was delighted to try on a few extra dresses for our exclusive photoshoot in their London store. "It's pretty much every girl's dream, spending the day playing dress up. You get to try on loads of different styles that you wouldn't normally try. It's a bit of cliché but you just feel very special, a bit like a princess the whole day, so it's been amazing. Pronovias make the most stunning wedding dresses."

Paul popped the question on Christmas Eve during a trip to Bath, to the delight of their extended families who were all waiting to celebrate in their holiday home from home. Zoe says it was crucial that Isla was happy with their marriage, and shared a sweet moment with her soon-to-be stepdaughter to explain what it meant. "Now Isla keeps telling people: 'We're all getting married in the summer'," she says.

