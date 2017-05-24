Katy Perry reveals reason for her feud with Taylor Swift: watch the video The singer spilled the beans to James Corden…

Katy Perry has finally confirmed her rumoured feud with Taylor Swift. After years of speculation, Katy opened up about the pair's disagreement during an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Fans have long thought the two stars were at odds; Taylor's hit song Bad Blood is believed to be about Katy, and Katy's latest track, Swish Swish, is said to be her retaliation. Now Katy has discussed their clash in detail for the first time. "There's a situation… she started it, and it's time for her to finish it," Katy told James, confirming that the pair initially fell out over backing dancers.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift at the 2011 American Music Awards

Asked by James if she had tried to talk to Taylor about the situation, Katy replied: "I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Ok, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'" The 32-year-old did state that she was ready to bury the hatchet, saying: "But what I want to say is that I’m ready for that… to be done." But, she added: "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, and there's gonna be a reaction, and trust me daddy, there's gonna be a reaction. It's all about karma, right?" Asked by James if she would "take all the beef off the grill", Katy concluded: "I think personally that women together, not divided… women together will heal the world."

Katy opened up about their feud on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Rumours of a feud ignited back in 2014 when Taylor spoke to Rolling Stone about the inspiration for Bad Blood, confirming it was about a fellow pop star. The 27-year-old claimed her rival had "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour", adding "she tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me".

