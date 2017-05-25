Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood undergoes lung surgery ahead of 70th birthday The Rolling Stones guitarist will turn 70 next week

Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood has undergone keyhole surgery for a small lesion on his lung, his representative said in a statement on Wednesday. Despite the seriousness of the procedure, the 69-year-old singer is said to be "feeling fine". It has been reported that the British rocker will not need anymore treatment and that he will be ready to take part in the band's upcoming tour of Europe.

The operation comes just one week before his twin daughters are set to turn one and before he celebrates his milestone 70th birthday. "I'm so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me," said Ronnie, according to MailOnline. It is believed that the lesion was discovered during a routine scan after he gave up smoking. The Rolling Stones are due to kick off their No Filter European tour in Hamburg, Germany in September.

Ronnie and his wife Sally, who have together since 2011, welcomed their little bundles of joy - Gracie Jane and Alice Rose - in May last year. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the musician opened up about becoming a father again. "I'm the burper, walker, nappy changer and I'm still trying to work out when I can get to sleep in between all that," he revealed. "I have played the guitar to them and when I get round to it I will do some drawings. At the moment I'm just soaking up every moment we have. I have Sally, I have my beautiful family and I have two little gorgeous dolly girls. All I can think is that someone up there really likes me."

Addressing their 30-year age gap, Sally admitted she found it "rude" when people speak unkindly of it. She admitted: "Yes, he is older and I am younger, but I don't think about age when I think of Ronnie. He's always had this unbelievably positive, youthful energy about him, which I absolutely love." While the twins are her first children, Ronnie already has four other kids - Jesse, from his first marriage to Krissy, and Leah and Tyrone with second wife Jo Wood, and he also adopted her son Jamie from a previous marriage.