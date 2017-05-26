Cristiano Ronaldo finally confirms his romance with model girlfriend The couple have been dating for around a year

Cristiano Ronaldo and his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have finally made their relationship Instagram-official. The footballer, who met Georgina almost a year ago, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a very rare photograph of the couple together. The picture shows Cristiano and Georgina cuddled up together at home on the sofa. The 32-year-old simply captioned the sweet snapshot with a love heart emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a sweet snaphot of girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

It's thought that Cristiano and Georgina, 22, first met at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid last June. News of their relationship went public in November when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris, where the Real Madrid star tried to go incognito in a baseball cap and sunglasses. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his six-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

STORY: Everything you need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo's new girlfriend

The football star with his son Cristiano Jr

Cristiano has an incredibly close bond with his only child, and his decision to introduce Georgina to Cristiano Jr seems to indicate how close the couple have become. The proud dad often shares photos of his mini-me son – but has remained tight-lipped as the identity of his mother. At the start of the year, Cristiano shared an Instagram photo of father and son together, along with the caption: "Perfect couple." The Portuguese star has a dedicated following, both in the sports world and the social media sphere, and his selfie pulled in more than 2.6m likes in less than 24 hours.