Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel - all the details! The model and businessman wed in an intimate ceremony, according to reports

Congratulations to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel who married in an intimate wedding in California! The happy couple are believed to have wed in a private ceremony with close family and friends at their home in Brentwood, California on Saturday. Online news site TMZ reports that guests were seen arriving in black limos with tinted windows at the home of the former Victoria Secret model and the Snapchat CEO, with the set-up starting on Friday.

Newlyweds Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

E! Online confirmed that the pair had married, revealing that it was a small wedding with just 50 guests. A source told E! the bride looked ‘regal’ and like a ‘natural princess’. One wedding guest told the news site that guests arrived for the intimate ceremony at 4pm and were served cocktails in a marquee, while a pianist and string quartet provided a romantic soundtrack to the day. The wedding had a ‘rustic chic’ theme and the house was decorated with light pink roses. Miranda reportedly had her make up done by make up artist Lisa Storey.

Miranda started dating billionaire Snapchat boss Evan back in June 2014, after meeting at a work dinner for Louis Vuitton, and the couple announced their engagement in 2016 – on Snapchat of course. Sharing a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring with a sweet filter which read "Marry me", Miranda simply wrote: "I said yes!!!" The model was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom and they have a son together, Flynn Christopher Bloom. They split in October 2013 but remain good friends. It is not known if Orlando attended the wedding of Miranda and Evan.

Miranda with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom

Speaking to Female First last year, Miranda said of her engagement to Evan: "Was I expecting it? Absolutely not. He said to me, 'Miranda, I'm telling you now, this is the first and last time I'm going to kneel down in front of you,'" Miranda confided. "I was terribly nervous and emotional, trembling with happiness." It is not the first time Miranda has opened up about her relationship; speaking to Paris Match magazine, she revealed: "We spend hours talking about everything. He listens to me and he understands me. He works very hard and he's proud that I've started my own business. He gives me tons of advice. He's my soulmate."