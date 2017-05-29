Boyzone confirm they have reunited for 25th anniversary The boys are working on new music and will be performing this summer…

Boyzone have some exciting news to share with their fans. Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy have reunited ahead of their 25th anniversary next year. In a post shared on the Boyzone Instagram page, the quartet shared their plans to release new music and embark on a tour in 2018 – before revealing that supporters will actually get the chance to see them back together again this summer, when they perform some exclusive UK dates.

Boyzone have reunited for their 25th anniversary and will be performing together this summer

The message read: "2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off, so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon… #boyzone2017."

Fans were delighted by the news. "Whooohoo super excited for this, needs dates asap as need to request them off! @rokeating saw you last summer, 3 times! Xxx," wrote one, while another added: "Cannot actually cope!" A third said: "Oh my God!! Yes!! This is amazing!!!"

Ronan Keating pictured with bandmate and friend Stephen Gately

Boyzone found fame in the UK and Ireland in 1994, following the release of their hit single, Love Me For A Reason. They went on to have 21 singles in the top 40 UK chart, including 6 UK number ones. The Irish group were left devastated in October 2010 when bandmate Stephen Gately tragically passed away at the age of 33 from a congenital heart defect.

In March, Ronan lead the tributes to Stephen on what would have been his 40th birthday. Sharing a photo of the late singer when he was younger, Ronan wrote: "Hey Bro. Happy Birthday. Trying to imagine what we all would have done to celebrate your 40th. Maybe a spot of can can dancing at Moulin rouge or a trip to Disney land and you would have us all dress up as your favourite princess. It's not fair that you are not here but your Boyz are always wearing your colours. We all miss you buddy. I know you are celebrating up there straw balls. #ShootingStar." His bandmate Keith also shared an old photo of Stephen on social media, writing: "Tomorrow marks the day of what would of been Steo's 40th birthday! There will be fire works in Heaven! Love you pal xx.”