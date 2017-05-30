Kim Kardashian asked about firing stylist Monica Rose after 10 years - see what she has to say The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's family recently unfollowed the celebrity stylist on social media

After creating some of the Kardashian family's most iconic red carpet looks over the past decade, stylist Monica Rose was unceremoniously dumped – with the whole clan recently unfollowing the style guru on Instagram. And now, Kim Kardashian West, who has known Monica for years, has opened up about the "rift". Appearing on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star told chat show host Andy Cohen: "I haven't worked with her in maybe four years so my reason is not connected to this."

STORY: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate 3-year wedding anniversary

Addressing the feud, she continued: "I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover. My makeover, you know when I met Kanye. And I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it. I wanted a new vibe and Kanye wanted to fix me a makeover." When quizzed why her sisters had also "abandoned" their long-time stylist, Kim simply replied: "You'd have to ask Khloe and Kendall and Kylie and the girls."

Thank you @colorbyyvonne for the lighter locks 😘 @mechesalonla A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jul 21, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

STORY: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West turns 'time out' into spa session

Although, Monica has yet to make any comment on the dispute, she did, however, reveal she felt "blessed" to have been given the opportunity to work with the Kardashian family. "I've actually been very fortunate to be able to work with such amazing girls, I've surprised myself and how hard I've worked to be able to be where I am," she told People. "It wouldn’t even be fair for me to say, 'Oh I want to work with this person, or that person,' because I'm so fortunate to be able to be where I am and work with the amazing women that I have. I'm super blessed, I guess I can say."