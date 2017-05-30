George Clooney jokes wife Amal would never forgive him if he missed the birth of their twins The couple are due to welcome their twins 'any day now'

With his wife's due date just around the corner, George Clooney is already prioritising his family by deciding to skip his annual humanitarian event. The 56-year-old joked that if he attended the Aurora Price For Awakening Humanity event in Armenia, his wife Amal wouldn't let him show his face again at home. In a video message, he told the crowd: "I really would have been [in Yerevan] but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."

It has been widely reported that George and Amal are due to welcome their babies in the first week of June. Their pregnancy news was announced in February by close friend Julie Chen. Shortly after, the Ocean's Eleven star broke his silence on becoming a first-time father, telling French news outlet Rencontres de Cinema: "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," adding, "We've sort of embraced it all… with arms wide open."

George also confessed that he was looking forward to join the parenting clan. He revealed: "My favourite part is, you know, all my friends who are my age, and I have many of them, they're already done. Their kids are all grown up and away to college and they are laughing. We went out to dinner the other night, and it's a table of eight guys and all their kids are away in college, and we are sitting there and they were all being very supportive, 'Everything is going to be great, you're going to love it.' Then it got really quiet, and they all just started making baby crying and the whole table just busted up laughing."

Feeling confident about becoming a father, George recently joked that Amal, 39, has already vetoed two names. "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos. That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do," he revealed to ET, in reference to his Casamigos tequila brand which he shares with close friend Rande Gerber.