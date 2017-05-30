Don Johnson reunites with all his children in rare family picture The Hollywood star is a proud father of six

It wasn't the most pleasant of circumstances, but Don Johnson was reunited with all of his children on Monday as they came together to remember his father Wayne. The 67-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a rare family picture of all his children including Fifty Shades actress Dakota Johnson, 27, his daughter with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, and Jesse Johnson, 34, who he shares with ex Patti D'Arbanville, as well as Grace, 17, Jasper, 15, and Deacon, 11, who he has with wife Kelley Phleger.

My Beautiful children. At our farm. Grampa Wayne RIP. 🌹 A post shared by Don Johnson (@donjohnson) on May 29, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

STORY: Melanie Griffith 'reticent' towards men after failed marriages

In the caption he simply wrote: "My Beautiful children. At our farm. Grampa Wayne RIP." Fans were quick to heap praise on the lovely snap, with one commenting: "Such a beautiful blended family says a lot about the mums that everyone gets along." Another added: "How precious children are. Gorgeous photo @donjohnson." A third post read: "Beautiful family. So sorry for your loss. May your good memories bring you comfort as you grieve."

The whole Griffith-Johnson-Banderas-Hedren-Phleger-Bauer family 🎄⛄🎄⛄🎄 Such a Merry Merry Christmas!!!! #familyforeverandever #breakingtherules ⛄⛄⛄⛄ A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

Meanwhile, it seems Don and his ex Melanie have stayed on great terms as the Hollywood actors celebrated Christmas together in December. Melanie, 59, took to her social media pages to share pictures of her "extended family". She captioned the sweet photo: "The whole Griffith-Johnson-Banderas-Hedren-Phleger-Bauer family Such a Merry Merry Christmas!!!! #familyforeverandever #breakingtherules." The mother-of-three also shares daughter Stella, 20, with ex Antonio Banderas and had 31-year-old son Alexander with her first husband actor Steven Bauer.

READ: Ten facts about Dakota Johnson

Melanie was first married to Don for six months in 1976. She then wed her She's In The Army co-star Steven Bauer in 1982 before their divorce in 1987. Melanie and Don remarried in 1989 but they split in 1995 and their divorce was finalised in 1996 - the same year that Melanie tied the knot with Antonio.