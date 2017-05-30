EastEnders actor Lee Ryan goes public with new girlfriend The former Blue singer is dating beauty queen Jaime-Lee Faulkner

Lee Ryan has a new lady in his life. The former Blue singer-turned-EastEnders actor is dating beauty queen Jaime-Lee Faulkner – best known as Miss Universe Great Britain. The couple made their red carpet debut last week, as they stepped out together for the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball at Grosvenor House, Lee looking every bit the proud boyfriend as he escorted Jaime-Lee inside the event.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Lee Ryan and girlfriend Jaime-Lee Faulkner together at the Butterfly Ball

STORY: Lee Ryan will return to EastEnders after signing new contract

At the weekend, the couple enjoyed their second public date together as they headed to Hull for Radio 1's Big Weekend. Lee, 33, later shared a video with fans showing the couple singing along to Kings of Leon together. A source told the Sun: "Lee and Jaime have been seeing each other for a few weeks. It's very new still but they are loving getting to know each other.

Best night @bbcradio1 hull... thanks @realscottmills for the tickets! Me and @jaimeleefaulkner loved kings of Leon!!! Dream come true seeing them live! 🙌😁🙏❤️ A post shared by Official Lee Ryan Instagram (@officialleeryan) on May 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

The couple also attended Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull

STORY: Former EastEnders star Nina Wadia looks unrecognisable after dramatic weight loss

"They were having a great time in Hull. They were with friends in the guest area early in the evening but kept going off to the bar and holding hands. Lee didn't care who saw them together as he kept putting his hand around her waist while they watched Kings of Leon. At one point they both ran forward through the crowd to get near the front and sing Sex on Fire together."

Lee's romance with Jaime-Lee comes after he split from air hostess Evelina Nicastro in April, reportedly in order to focus on his role in EastEnders, playing Woody Woodward.