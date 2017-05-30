Will Young talks quitting Strictly Come Dancing: 'I'm not joking – I thought about breaking my leg' Will Young abruptly left Strictly in 2016, citing 'personal reasons'

Will Young has opened up about his reason for leaving Strictly Come Dancing after just a few weeks, revealing that he struggled from post-traumatic stress disorder, and even considered breaking his own leg to get out of the show. In an interview on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast, Will spoke about his condition, explaining that he believes it began when he was separated from his twin brother at birth, and was made worse by bullying at school. "Now, with twins, they'll wrap them up together, but then they didn't," Will said. "It was pretty heavy. We came to life together and then got pneumonia and was very ill."

Will opened up about dropping out of the show

Speaking about leaving Strictly because of his PTSD, he said: "I was really ill. I was dragging myself to rehearsals. I just couldn't do it anymore. It was so bad I thought - I'm not joking - I thought about breaking my leg." The Leave Right Now singer originally said he was leaving the show for "personal reasons," and told Bryony that he "didn't want [his mental illness] used as fodder".

It was originally rumoured that Will had exited the show after an argument with the head judge, Len Goodman, who spoke about Will's departure, telling the Telegraph: "I chatted to him afterwards and said, 'I was only larking about, Will', and he said, 'I know that.' Suddenly, he's not doing Strictly any more. I thought 'Oh, Christ, I do hope it's not because of me.' They said that definitely, 100 per cent it was nothing to do with me. It was just a coincidence. If it had been to do with me I'd be mortified."