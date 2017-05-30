Olivia Newton-John reveals cancer has returned and spread The devastating news was revealed in a statement on Facebook

Olivia Newton-John has revealed her breast cancer has returned and has spread to her back in a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday. The 68-year-old star, who was due to tour around the US and Canada next month, has postponed the dates to focus on getting better. The statement read: "Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum."

The sad news was announced on Facebook on Tuesday

Continuing, the post explained that the Grease star will complete a short course of radiation therapy, stating that she is: "Confident [that] she will be back later in the year, better than ever."

The singer was forced to postpone her tour at the beginning of the month, with a previous statement on Twitter explaining that it was due to a: "Bad issue with Olivia’s sciatica."

Olivia previously battled breast cancer in 1992

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 – on the same weekend that her father passed away – and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

Back in January, she spoke out about her battle, telling the Radio Times: "I am grateful for the experience because without it I would not have done many of the things I have done in my life. It's taught me compassion for those going through difficult times."

Olivia with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia, who is mother to 30-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi, has devoted much of her time to supporting breast cancer charities, and set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

She was further inspired to help raise awareness after losing her sister Rona to an aggressive brain tumour in May 2013.