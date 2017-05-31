Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis help Rachel Lindsay find love on The Bachelorette The loved-up pair are huge fans of the show

Who better to help The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay find love than Hollywood super couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher? The loved-up pair, who are huge fans of the show, appeared on Monday night's episode of the reality series to help judge the "ultimate husband challenge."

Mila revealed that she and her husband of two years have been wanting to play cupid ever since they found out Rachel was going to be the Bachelorette.

During the episode, Mila and Ashton crashed a group date and challenged the contestants to prove they are "husband material." The handsome suitors faced off in an intense obstacle course, which included tasks such as changing nappies, vacuuming while carrying a fake baby, setting a dinner table and presenting a bouquet of flowers to Rachel while racing against the clock. Ashton did little to calm the guys' nerves as he told them if they couldn't do the tasks then they had little chance of winning Rachel's heart.

And while the pool of potential husbands runs deep, Ashton was left unimpressed by their performances. "I don't think Rachel's guy is in this group," explained the father of two, to which Mila lovingly accused her husband of jumping to conclusions. Still, Rachel may want to take the actor's advice, especially since his gut reaction has proven true in the past. The 39-year-old revealed that he "knew on day one" that Mila was going to be his wife!

Mila and Ashton aren't the only famous faces to make an appearance on season 13 of The Bachelorette. Ellen DeGeneres will appear in an upcoming episode and Jimmy Kimmel is known to drop in to share his opinion, as he's done in past seasons of The Bachelor.