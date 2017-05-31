Tiger Woods releases statement on DUI arrest The golfer claims his erratic driving was due to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine

Tiger Woods has released a statement following his arrest for a DUI on Monday. The 41-year-old claims that his erratic driving was due to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine, not alcohol.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions [...] I didn't realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly," stated the golfer before adding, "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

According to TMZ, the professional golfer was spotted by a cop "driving [a 2015 Mercedes]" erratically early Monday morning near his home in Jupiter, Florida. The officer suspected he was under the influence and asked him to take a breathalyzer test. When Tiger refused, he was then handcuffed, taken into custody, charged and released under his own recognizance.

The golf champion was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked at 7:18am, based on court documents obtained by E! News. The booking sheet also noted that Tiger had an unlawful blood alcohol level.

The arrest comes four months after Tiger withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to problems with his back. He is currently recovering from surgery that he underwent in April.

Monday's arrest calls to mind Tiger's 2009 automobile accident that saw the golfer drive his car into a tree while reportedly under the influence of Ambien. Soon after the incident, it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his then-wife Elin Nordegren. Following the scandal, Tiger took a break from professional golf and apologized for his actions.