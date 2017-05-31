Jeff Brazier reveals worst thing his grieving sons have ever said to him Boys Bobby and Freddy lost their mum Jade Goody in 2009

Jady Goody's son Bobby and Freddie were just five and four years old when she passed away in 2009 at the age of 27. Now, eight years on, their dad Jeff Brazier has opened up about the boys’ difficult grieving process, revealing that their pain has caused them to lash out at their father. "The worst possible thing I've heard from both boys would be, 'I wish it was you that was dead and not Mum,'" Jeff said with a heavy sigh to the Sun.

Jeff Brazier pictured with his two boys, Bobby, 13, and Freddie, 12

"My expectation was always that they'd take things out on me but I didn't know to what extent. I didn't know as they grew older, what would be possible to come out of their mouths. Grief generates the worst possible feelings, it really clouds your judgement," the 38-year-old continued. "The words they come out with they're not always in control of, and they're just saying them because what they're actually trying to say is 'Dad, help me.' I know I shouldn't be just hearing the words, I should be diving out of the way of them and recognising where they come from – and know that there is a great need for me to look after that feeling of anger."

The proud father has shielded his two boys from the public eye following Jade's death in March 2009, and has only recently started sharing photos of Freddie, 12, and Bobby, who will be 14 next week, on social media. Jeff said Freddie has inherited his looks, while Bobby resembles Jade. "He's got his mum's best features and it does make him very handsome – but he doesn't know it," he said. "As with any bereaved child, his confidence is not where it should naturally be."

Proud dad Jeff said Freddie has inherited his looks, while Bobby resembles Jade

The star also revealed that he recently moved the family back to Essex after a year in Brighton because Bobby struggled with bullying at the secondary school there. Bobby is now back at his old private school in Essex, while Freddie has moved to a local comprehensive after being diagnosed with ADHD last year. Jeff - who has written a book titled The Grief Survival Guide: How to Navigate Loss and All That Comes With It - admitted he struggled with the decision since Jade had requested that her boys both be privately educated, but said Freddie was struggling to fit in in the private setting.

"You have to do your best in the moment," he said. "I hope Freddie will get to the point where private school is uselful to him but at the moment he doesn't need that pressure to confirm on a daily basis." He added: "It's very possible that Jade might have had ADHD too, undiagnosed. Anyway, who cares? Freddie is beautiful and he's wonderful."