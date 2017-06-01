Peter Andre says former stepson Harvey taught him how to be a dad The Mysterious Girl singer also admitted he is "too strict" on son Junior

Peter Andre has credited his former stepson Harvey for teaching him how to be a dad. The Mysterious Girl singer was a father figure to Harvey during his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price, and he opened up about his family during an appearance on Sydney's KIIS FM. Peter, now a father of four, revealed: "The first child that taught me how to be a dad was Harvey." It comes just days after the singer wished Harvey a happy 15th birthday on social media, tweeting: "Happy birthday to a very special boy : ))) hope you like your prezzies."

Peter Andre with Katie Price and Harvey in 2004

During the interview, Peter also opened up his other children, including 11-year-old Junior, his son with Katie. He said: "[Junior is] a very polite boy, I'm a bit too strict on him unfortunately. But I think that being strict on them will pay off in the long run. I mean, they roll their eyes at me all the time, telling them to have manners and to be respectful to people and all those sort of things. But my dad was super strict with me so I don’t regret doing any of those things."

Peter said he is "too strict" with his son Junior

Peter, 44, shares two children with Katie – Junior and nine-year-old daughter Princess. He is also a father to three-year-old Amelia and seven-month-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh. His comments come after it was revealed he will be out of the country for little Theo's first birthday on 22 November. The star is set to be on tour in Australia and New Zealand, with gigs scheduled throughout mid-November. It's not know what the family’s plans are, but there's every chance that Emily and the children will join Pete Down Under so that they can all celebrate the special day together.