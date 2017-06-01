Jim Carrey could face trial over death of girlfriend Cathriona White A judge has refused to dismiss two wrongful death lawsuits filed against the actor

A judge in Los Angeles has refused to dismiss two wrongful death lawsuits filed against actor Jim Carrey by the mother and estranged husband of his former girlfriend Cathriona White. Cathriona, 30, tragically died from an overdose in September 2015, and was found to have taken a number of different prescription medications prior to her passing. Her mother Brigid Sweetman and former husband Mark Burton have alleged that the 55-year-old star supplied her with the tablets.

Jim's lawyers had requested that the lawsuits were thrown out. But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deidre Hill has set a trial date for 26 April, 2018. She did, however, indicate that his is not her final decision, stating that she needs more time to consider both sides.

Cathriona White tragically took her own life in September 2015, aged 30

In her lawsuit, Cathriona's mother stated that Jim had provided her daughter with "prescription drugs… despite the fact that he knew full well that Ms. White (a) was ill equipped to ingest and manage highly additive prescription drugs outside the care of a licensed physician; (b) was prone to depression; and (c) had previously attempted to take her own life". She added: "The result that followed was predictable and foreseeable - Ms. White overdosed on the drugs on or about September 24, 2015, and died." Mr Burton's original complaint alleged that Jim had "wrongfully and illegally" obtained the drugs, and stated that the actor had attempted to "conceal and obfuscate his involvement and culpability in Miss White's untimely and tragic death".

Jim Carrey pictured at Cathriona's funeral in October 2015

In response, The Truman Show star issued a statement which read: "What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this man's lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honour against the evil in this world. I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cat's troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyone's control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace."