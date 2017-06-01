James Corden shares Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke teaser – watch it here! James Corden revealed that Ed Sheeran will join him for Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is bringing his hit US talk show The Late Late Show to the UK for three special shows, and has revealed that Ed Sheeran will be the latest to star in the popular Carpool Karaoke segment! The Into the Woods actor shared a clip of the upcoming shows, writing: "If you've been waiting for @edsheeran #CarpoolKaraoke it's happening during #LateLateLondon with so much more!"

In the short clips, Ed and James looked delighted to be in each other's company in the car, singing along to Castle on the Hill and Sing, with James trying his hand at rapping the hit tune! Fans were quick to discuss the upcoming segment, with one writing: "Do you understood what I say when I say I've been waiting for a carpool karaoke with Ed for months? DO YOU UNDERSTAND?" Another added: "THE CARPOOL KARAOKE WITH ED FINALLY I LOVE YOU BOTH."

The star also revealed other celebrities who will appear on the show in London, with David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Russell Brand and Harry Styles among those set to join James on his famous sofa. Harry was the most recent performer to join James for Carpool Karaoke, and the pair sang along to Sign of the Times, Sweet Creature and Endless Love among other songs. Speaking about how emotional Sign of the Times is, Harry said: "It makes me cry performing it sometimes. I find it quite emotional. In like a cool way." James added: "I went somewhere else there! I went somewhere - emotionally I was elsewhere." The pair also had fun trying on different outfits, and re-enacting scenes from Hollywood films.