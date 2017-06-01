Simon Cowell's son Eric goes to work with his dad – see the cute video! Eric Cowell looks like he might want to be a talent show judge one day!

Like father like son! It looks like little Eric Cowell is following in his dad Simon's footsteps after showing an aptitude for pressing the red buzzer on America's Got Talent. The cute three-year-old was asked backstage whether he would wanted to be left on a desert island with either Simon or his mum, Lauren Silverman, the toddler patted his dad, saying: "Because I press the scary button all day." The video then showed little Eric sat on his dad's knee on the judging panel of the US talent show. Wearing noise-cancelling headphones, he clearly enjoyed his new-found power, and pressed the buzzer several times as the contestants backstage were left wondering what was going on.

Simon recently admitted that he thought Eric might like to be a TV judge himself one day. "[Eric] does enjoy coming down to auditions," he said. "The first time I brought him to Britain's Got Talent he thought it was scary because of the big red Xs, but then after a few months I said, 'What does Daddy do when he goes to work?' and he said I pressed buttons – it's a little more than that! Now, he understands the show so I watch him and I'm like, 'Eric do you like it? Don't you like it?'. He's got a really good eye and ear for it, so yes, he's going to be doing this one day."

Eric tried pressing the red buzzer

Simon's fellow judge Amanda Holden agreed that little Eric was great at spotting good acts, adding: "I think he's got an eye for talent and a great sense of humour. He's very cute, as soon as he arrives in the room I'm all over him and he runs a mile! Rightly so because he knows me, but he doesn't know me that well. I'm like, 'Give me a kiss Eric!' and he's like, 'No!'. That's right, he should be like that. It's just like Simon, he runs a mile from me as well!"