Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter Sistine's high school graduation

Sylvester Stallone is one proud dad! The Rocky star celebrated his 18-year-old daughter, Sistine's graduation from California's Notre Dame High School on Saturday. To mark the occasion, the beaming father, 70, shared a sweet photo with the graduate and his wife Jennifer Flavin, writing, "Our Sistine graduates! Congratulations to a wonderful young lady !"

The proud parents posed with their graduate after the ceremony Photo: Instagram/@officialslystallone

Jennifer also celebrated her daughter's big day with a photo of Sistine standing amongst her classmates. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Sistine's graduation!🎉 You are hard-working, smart, and kind💜-always being a good person is what I am most proud of!⭐️#goodness #compassionate #caring."

The Creed star was reportedly elated during his daughter's ceremony. "Sly had his iPhone camera out the whole time, he must have taken hundreds of pics and videos during the ceremony," a source told the Daily Mail. "When they called [Sistine's] name to get her diploma, the Stallone section of the crowd went wild. Sistine looked over and gave them a great big smile."

Sistine (center) was joined by her parents and sisters Scarlet (left) and Sophia (right) Photo: Facebook/frank.stallone.10

The graduation was a family affair for Sistine. Aside from her parents, the teen’s sisters, Scarlet, 15, and Sophia, 20, were also in attendance along with her uncle, Frank Stallone. According to her 66-year-old uncle, Sistine will be attending college at "USC" – University of Southern California, where her older sister Sophia is a communications major. Sistine, who signed with IMG Models two years ago, admitted earlier this year in an interview with harper by Harper’s BAZAAR that she wants to balance modeling with college.