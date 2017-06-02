Guess which Coronation Street star has been linked to Lucy Mecklenburgh? The former TOWIE star was previously in an relationship with Louis Smith

Lucy Mecklenburgh has sent social media into a meltdown after sharing a provocative snap of herself from a hotel bathroom in Panama. And now, eagled-eye fans believe that this is the same suite which belongs to Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas. "Take it you're with @ryanthomas84 given he's in Panama also," quizzed one enquirer, while another follower added: "@ryanthomas84 You lucky guy. She's lovely."

What a view 💦☕️ #panama #bath #viewgoals #booty A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Earlier on, Ryan - who played Jason Grimshaw in the popular ITV soap - shared various Instagram stories of the same panoramic view from the bathroom, which has fuelled speculation he is dating reality TV star Lucy. The former TOWIE beauty, 25, has flown across the Atlantic to start training for Bear Gryll's new survival show alongside a whole host of other celebrities.

It was recently reported that Lucy and Ryan quickly became close when filming for Celebrity Island started last week. A source told Daily Star: "There’s definitely a mutual attraction which is getting everyone excited. The crew are going to do everything they can to try to make it happen between them. There’s a real buzz from the producers as they reckon it’s their sexiest series to date." HELLO! Online has asked representatives for the stars to comment.

Is Lucy Mecklenburgh dating Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas?

Lucy was previously in a high-profile relationship with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, whom she dated for 14 months before they split last year. Prior to the sporting ace, Lucy was engaged to fellow TOWIE counterpart Mario Falcone but they split in 2013. Meanwhile, Ryan has been single since his split from girlfriend Lana Martin last September, he began dating marketing consultant Lana in February last year. The ex-Corrie star also has daughter Scarlett with former co-star Tina O'Brien.