Exclusive! Anthea Turner reveals she's finally happy again after split from husband Grant Bovey The TV presenter talks relationships and feeling content at last

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Hello! magazine to mark her 57th birthday, Anthea Turner says she is feeling happy once again. “This is the first year I have woken up and felt normal, and not lost,” says Anthea. “I’m in a good place for the first time in a while and I intend to stay there.” The television presenter split from her husband of 13 years, Grant Bovey, in 2013. She and Grant both got together when they were both married to other people.

“Looking back, I regret the pain we caused. It was a terrible time of hurt all round and, knowing what I know now, I am so sorry about it all,” she tells the magazine, speaking from the luxurious Skye Villa Mykonos, a stunning six bedroom villa nestled in the hills above Agios Stefanos. “I can understand why some people think I got my comeuppance when my relationship then went on to deteriorate in the way it did. But I loved Grant, and I can’t regret the 15 years we had together. There were some very happy times.”

Anthea Turner is happy again after her split from Grant Bovey

In the interview, Anthea also reveals that she asked Grant if he would have stayed in the marriage if they had had children together. “I did once ask him if he would have stayed if we’d had our own children, to which he replied, ‘Possibly,’” says Anthea, who underwent numerous IVF attempts but never had a child of her own. “I shall never know, of course, but I can’t pretend that wasn’t painful to hear. It was a double blow, I guess.”

Despite this, Anthea, who has recently written a self-help guide, How to Survive Divorce, says she’s ready to look for new love again. “Let’s just say I’m auditioning,” she says coyly. “I’m in a happy place and I don’t need anybody, but if someone nice were to come along I’d be open to loving again.” Read the full article in HELLO! out now.

Anthea stayed at Skye Villa Mykonos, to book go to www.whiteblancmange.com

How To Survive Divorce is available through spendidpublications.co.uk