Jeff Brazier and other celebrities on how to talk to children about a terrorist attack Jeff asked his fans how they had dealt with the news of the terrorist attack in London

Jeff Brazier has asked fans how they broach the difficult subject of discussing a terrorist attack with their children in a new video. In a short clip shared to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday night the father-of-two prompted his followers to tell him whether they had discussed the London Bridge terror attack with youngsters or whether they had tried to shelter them from the news.

Speaking directly to the camera, Jeff said: "I would like to ask two questions; firstly parents out there how did you broach the subject of terror today? Did you sit your kids down and allow them the opportunity to ask questions about what has happened, what they might have been reading in the paper, listening to on the radio, watching on the TV, seeing most likely on social media? Do you give them the opportunity to ask questions? Are you someone who's just avoided it completely?"

The life coach continued: "Is that because your kids are young or is it because actually your kids are a little bit older but you just think, 'Nah, let's leave that one.' Are you careful not to impress your own views on your kids? Do you always want them to make their own mind up? Let me know."

Jeff also asked people how they had made themselves feel better following the distressing news, asking: "How do you go about your day after something like that happens?" The 38-year-old didn't reveal how he had discussed the attack with his sons Freddie, 12, and Bobby, 14, but has previously said he tries to be as open with his children as possible.

The posts prompted many fans to comment sharing their own experiences, with one writing: "My six year old knows nothing about any of the attacks and we live in Manchester. I'm not sure whether this is the right decision but it's the one that feels right for us." Another wrote: "I haven't yet… can't sleep! Worried for my four year old daughter!"

Jeff is not the only celebrity to admit it can be difficult explaining a terror attack to children; speaking to HELLO! in a Facebook Live chat following the Westminster terror attack in March, Louise Redknapp explained how she had told her sons Charley and Beau about the news.

"There was so much coverage yesterday that I think during the course of the evening you got to hear from so many important people that play a big part in keeping us safe in this country, and I think that's the part that I wanted my children to listen to," Louise said. "When the big chiefs come on the TV and say, 'We are doing all we can, we look after this country the best we can, and keep everybody as safe as we can,' and I think that's something I just kept on trying to explain to them, that we just have to carry on as normal and be really vigilant and be very careful. And also our hearts just go out to everybody that was hurt and lost their lives."