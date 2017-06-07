Katie Holmes enrols in Harvard Business School

Katie Holmes is heading back to school! The 38-year-old actress has enrolled in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard Business School. She is taking the course under her company's name Noelle Productions Inc.

According to the school's website, the program is designed to teach students (particularly people who already work in entertainment industry) how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios and how to market talent and develop other important strategies.

The mother-of-one is clearly very excited to attend classes at the prestigious university as she shared a picture on Instagram on Thursday of her name plaque in one of the school's lecture halls. She also revealed how thrilled she was to be there. "I am so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people. @anitaelberse#harvardbusinessschool" she captioned the snap.

The Dawson's Creek alum isn’t the only famous face who has signed up for the 2017 course. Shakira's boyfriend Gerard Piqué, along with other well-known athletes C.J. McCollum, Rashean Mathis and Jamie Heaslip are all learning alongside Katie. The Harvard Business School took to Instagram on Thursday to share the amazing news by posting a photo of the group.

The program boasts and impressive alumni list, with Channing Tatum, LL Cool J and Tyra Banks all having completed the course.