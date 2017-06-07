Is Billie Piper engaged to get married? The former Doctor Who star is dating rcoker Johnny Lloyd

Billie Piper made a gorgeous red carpet appearance as she attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London, on Tuesday night. But it wasn't just her striking ensemble which got people talking - all eyes were on the huge diamond ring she had on her engagement finger. The former Doctor Who star, who is in a relationship with Johnny Lloyd, happily posed for pictures while flashing the pretty sparkler. A representative for the star has since denied she is getting married, telling HELLO! Online: "Billie Piper is absolutely not engaged. There is no truth to the rumours."

Billie Piper was seen sporting a huge ring at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Dressed in a gorgeous Erdem gown, the 34-year-old made no attempts to hide the ring. Billie began dating rocker Johnny shortly after her divorce from ex-husband Laurence Fox was finalised last year. A brief statement was posted on Laurence's official Facebook when they announced the split, it read: "Laurence Fox and Billie Piper have separated. No third parties are involved. For the sake of our family we request and appeal for space and privacy at this time."

STORY: Billie Piper and Laurence Fox granted 'quickie' divorce

The former couple are parents to two children together, sons Winston, eight, and five-year-old Eugene. They got together when they starred in a play called Treats in 2006, and were married at the 12th century parish church of St Mary's in Eastbourne, near the family home, on New Year's Eve in 2007. During their relationship, Billie had the word 'Fox' tattooed on her wedding finger, while Laurence had "Mrs Fox 31 December 2007" etched on his arm to commemorate their wedding day. Since their split, the mother-of-two has been covering it with make-up.

Doctor Who companions: Where are they now?

Elsewhere, over the past few weeks Billie has been busy filming new BBC drama Collateral, in which she stars opposite Carey Mulligan and John Simm. The four-part drama, based in London over the course of four days, follows the aftermath surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man.