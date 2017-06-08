Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law sentenced to six months in prison for hacking celebrity chef's computer Chris Hutcheson pled guilty to the crime

Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson, has been jailed for six months after pleading guilty to conspiring to unlawfully access Gordon Ramsay Holding Limited's systems. His sons, Adam, 47 and Chris Jr, 37, were each sentenced to four months suspended for two years.

The sentencing comes six years after Gordon first accused his father-in-law of hacking his computers. Chris previously admitted to illegally accessing the systems hundreds of times after being let go as the company's chief executive in October 2010. Chris and his sons had been accessing the system for material to use in a legal dispute with the celebrity chef. It was also revealed that Chris had emailed his sons after their actions had been discovered, writing: "Guess we have rumbled. Bit late though."

Chris has been jailed for six months

Christopher's daughter Orlanda Butland was also charged but denied the allegations. The prosecution offered no evidence in her case, effectively ending proceedings against her. Christopher is the father of Gordon's wife Tana, who had been married to the chef since 1996. The pair share four children - Megan, 18, twins Jack and Holly, 17, and Matilda, 15. The 50-year-old recently opened up about his family, revealing that he won't leave his vast fortune of £113million to his children.

Chris and Tana have since reconciled with her family

He told the Telegraph: "It's definitely not going to them. And that's not in a mean way; it's to not spoil them. The only thing I've agreed with Tana is they get a 25 per cent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat." He also revealed that he never lets his children go first class on holidays. "They don't sit with us in first class," Gordon said. "They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they don't. We're really strict on that."