Louise Redknapp responds to claims her marriage was 'in trouble' The Strictly star has been married to Jamie Redknapp for 19 years

It's been five weeks since Louise Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp quashed reports that their marriage was in trouble. And now the Strictly Come Dancing star has opened up about the "surreal" moment they first heard the rumours. "Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and we were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble," Louise, 42, told the Mirror. "We're great – don't worry about us. Everything's fine!"

Louise – who shares two sons, Charlie, 12, and eight-year-old Beau with former footballer Jamie – spoke to the newspaper as she made a solo appearance at the Glamour Awards. She admitted that Jamie, 43, had chosen to skip the event. "He came once and he was like, 'What time is it? Can we leave now?' It's not his thing!" she said.

Louise Redknapp is set to make her stage debut in Cabaret, alongside Will Young

The former Eternal star is currently gearing up for a new challenge. Louise is set to make her stage debut playing Sally Bowles alongside Will Young in a UK tour of Cabaret. The pair starred together in Strictly, and Louise has shared her excitement at working again alongside Will, who is reprising his role as Emcee, for which he won an Olivier Award in 2012.

Cabaret will run from September until December, playing at theatres in London, Blackpool, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Salford, Bromley and Edinburgh. Of her character, Louise added: "I love playing her because she's crazy, and it's really fun to play a crazy character. I've got to dust off my dancing shoes though."