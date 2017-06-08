Demi Moore claims house guest's own negligence contributed to swimming pool death Demi Moore responded to a wrongful death lawsuit

Demi Moore has responded to a wrongful death lawsuit which purports she was partly responsible for the death of a 21-year-old man, Edenilson Steven Valle, who tragically drowned in her swimming pool in July 2015. The Ghost actress, who was out of the country at the time of the tragic accident, has responded to the claims, saying that Edenilson was on the property "unlawfully" at the time, and his death was caused by his own negligence.

Demi has responded to the lawsuit

The suit was filed by Edenilson's parents, who have alleged that there were "abundant dangerous conditions at the premises", including the presence of alcohol at the party, a lack of depth markers in the pool, and rocks on the side of the pool, all of which were suggested to be possible factors in their son's death. They have also claimed the pool was at a "dangerously high" temperature which can affect brain function, and are seeking damages of around £20,000. The lawsuit also claims that their son had told his fellow party-goers that he couldn't swim, and wouldn't have entered the water voluntarily.

Demi wasn't at home at the time of the accident

The lawsuit has been filed against Tree House Trust, which owns the property where the tragedy took place, Demi's assistant, a third individual and Demi, who was added to the lawsuit back in May. At the time of Edenilson's death, the star released a statement which read: "I am in absolute shock. I was out of the country travelling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news." At the time, she called the death an "unthinkable tragedy", adding that her "heart goes out to this young man's family and friends".