Lorraine Kelly shares rare photo of her lookalike daughter Rosie Rosie is the TV star's only child with husband Steve Smith

Lorraine Kelly has taken to Instagram to share a rare photo of her only child, daughter Rosie. The daytime TV star, who welcomed Rosie with husband Steve Smith in 1994, uploaded a close-up snapshot of her lookalike daughter in celebration of her birthday. Alongside the picture, the proud mum wrote: "Happy birthday to my lovely daughter Rosie xxx #beautiful #funny # kind #angel." Fans were quick to comment on the post, sending their own best wishes to the 23-year-old. "It's a wee Lorraine, she is so like you!! Happy birthday Rosie," one wrote. Another added: "Oh my goodness, she is your mini me!! Hope she has a lovely birthday."

Lorraine also made sure she gave her daughter a birthday shout-out during Thursday's edition of her show. The 57-year-old was talking to former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, when she took the time to send Rosie a message. "Happy birthday to my daughter Rosie who is 23 today," she said. "Have a great day my wee lamb."

Rosie is Lorraine's only child with her TV cameraman husband Steve Smith. The couple have been married since 1992 and manage to maintain a long-distance relationship, with Lorraine splitting her time between London and the family home in Dundee. Speaking to the Mirror in October last year, Lorraine revealed the one item she turns to when she is missing her loved ones. "The little book my daughter did for me for Mother's Day when she was 10," she said. "It's a scrapbook of loads of pictures and wee captions… But honestly, I adore this book. If there was a fire I would be running to get this. Who cares about other stuff? It's just stuff. These are my memories."

Mother and daughter clearly have a very close bond – and it seems Rosie is already following in her mum's footsteps. Last summer she graduated from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in journalism, the same facility where Lorraine obtained her own degree.