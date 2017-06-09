Olly Murs reaches out to estranged twin brother Ben: 'There's still a love there' The Troublemaker singer has been feuding with his brother Ben for eight years

Olly Murs has said he is hopeful that he and his twin brother Ben will end their eight-year feud. The singer, who has reached out to Ben various times, said he is confident a reconciliation will occur. The siblings' relationship broke down after Olly, 33, missed his brother's wedding where he was supposed to be the best man, in order to compete in the semi-finals of the X Factor.

"Every artist has a dark side or something that is against them, mine was always my brother," said Olly, speaking on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast. "I think there's still a love there between all of us, it's just about finding a resolution and finding that moment in time where you can make it all come together and be fine."

A rare photo of Olly Murs with his brother Ben

Olly remains optimistic, and said he intends to reconcile with his brother in private. "I've got no doubt it will happen – I'm sure it will because we're family and regardless of everything that's happened I'm sure we can come to some understanding and love will come through," said the singer. "My mum and dad have always said you should keep it behind closed doors. I won't be shouting from the rooftops, we'll do that privately and everything hopefully will work out."

Olly and Ben, who were once inseparable, have been feuding for years, leaving their mum Vicky-Lynn on the verge of a breakdown. Ben, an engineer, even decided to take his wife's surname Hart to distance himself further. In March, Ben admitted that he wasn't interested in a reconciliation. He told the Sunday People: "I've moved on. I wish him all the best. But I've got my life and he's got his. The last time I made contact I got the door slammed in my face."

"I think there's still a love there between all of us," said Olly

Meanwhile, Olly has also admitted that he would like to have a girlfriend. The Troublemaker singer and his ex-girlfriend Francesca Thomas split in September 2015. "I'm single and I don't really enjoy it if I'm honest with you," Olly said on the podcast. "It might look like it on the surface, on TV, on my Instagram, that I'm having a great time, which I am, but really I'd love to be in a relationship. I'm that kind of guy – I like single life, but it can be a bit lonely at times."