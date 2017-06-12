Sir Roger Moore laid to rest in 'beautiful' funeral service Dame Joan Collins was among the mourners saying their final goodbyes

Friends and family of the late actor Sir Roger Moore have said their final goodbyes in a private funeral service. It was held at Saint Paul's Church in Monte Carlo, Monaco, with good friend Dame Joan Collins among the mourners. She took to Twitter to pay tribute to the former James Bond star, posing for a photo next to a black-and-white image of Roger. "One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore – a beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints, Knights and Gents of our time."

Dame Joan Collins was among the mourners at Sir Roger Moore's funeral

Sir Roger's manager and biographer, Gareth Owen, shared a photo of the order of service on the star's official Twitter account on Sunday. He told followers: "Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth)." Former James Bond star Roger passed away last month aged 89 after a "short but brave battle with cancer". His death was announced by his three children, Deborah, Geoffey and Christian.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer," they said in a statement. "The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone… Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time, and in accordance with our father's wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco. Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian."

Biographer Gareth Owen shared a photograph of the order of service

Following Sir Roger's death, a host of stars took to social media to pay tribute. Good friend Michael Ball took to his Twitter page, writing: "My dearest uncle Roger has passed on. What a sad, sad day this is. Loved the bones of him. Generous, funny, beautiful and kind." David Walliams tweeted: "#SirRogerMoore was the handsomest, wittiest, naughtiest, most self-deprecating superstar you could ever meet. I loved him from afar when I was a child, and was lucky enough to spend time with him in recent years. Time with Sir Roger was always golden."

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond, issued a statement honouring his successor. "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing," he said. "We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards that was filled with jokes and laughter. I will miss him." Pierce Brosnan, who starred in four Bond movies, also paid tribute. "Dear Sir Roger Moore, it is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning," he said. "You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond... you were a magnificent James Bond and one that led the way for me. The world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."