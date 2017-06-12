Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane is forced to make an emergency landing The 26-year-old had been flying back from her hometown Louisville, Kentucky

Jennifer Lawrence experienced a terrifying flight over the weekend, when her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing. On Saturday, one of the plane’s engines failed mid-flight, which resulted in the pilots having to make an emergency stop in Buffalo, New York, where the second engine then failed. Despite the traumatic experience, Jennifer, who was flying back from visiting her family in Louisville, Kentucky, came away without any injuries. Her representative told E! News that she was fine.

Jennifer, who left her hometown at the age of 14 to pursue her acting career in New York, has previously opened up about her struggles in the early days of her career. Talking to The Telegraph, she said: "I put in my time; I lived in a rat-infested apartment when I was 14 and I was told 'No’ many times. I put my blood, sweat and tears into all of this. It’s easy to look from the outside and see my career grew very fast but there was a time before that career when I was working for it and I definitely wouldn’t have wanted that time to go on any longer."

