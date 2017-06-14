Anita Pallenberg, Keith Richards' former partner, dies aged 73 The Rolling Stones guitarist is said to be 'devastated' by the news

Keith Richards' former partner of 12 years, Anita Pallenberg, has passed away at the age of 73. She is survived by two children from her longterm relationship with the Rolling Stones guitarist; son Marlon, 46, and 44-year-old daughter Angela. News of her death was announced by her friends on social media. Actress Stella Schnabel shared a photo of the pair together, simply writing: "I have never met a woman quite like you Anita." Bebe Buell – mother of actress Liv Tyler – also paid her respects, tweeting: "There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official 'sixth Stone'… I love you forever, dearest Anita." So far, the cause of death has not been revealed.

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards with their baby son Marlon in 1969

Anita was an Italian-German actress, model and designer in her lifetime, as well as being a muse for the Rolling Stones. She met the band backstage at one of their concerts in Munich, and initially struck up a relationship with then-guitarist Brian Jones, but left him after two years for Keith. The couple were together from 1967 until 1980, and welcomed three children; Marlon, Angela and a third son named Tara Jo Jo, who tragically died in 1976 at just ten weeks, from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Keith, 73, married his current wife, Patti Hansen, in December 1983, but remained on good terms with Anita. According to the Mirror, the musician has been left "devastated" by the news of her death. In his autobiography, Life, Keith said of his former partner: "I like a high-spirited woman. And with Anita, you knew you were taking on a Valkyrie – she who decides who dies in battle."